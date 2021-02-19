North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 348000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

