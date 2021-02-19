Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits.

