Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) Trading 10.7% Higher

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)’s share price traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. 117,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 81,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$78.19 million and a PE ratio of -49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.