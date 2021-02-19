Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $13.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 76,608 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $706.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

