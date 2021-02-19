Northland Securities Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $165.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $18.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $90.66 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

