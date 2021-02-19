NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 12,828,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,422,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

