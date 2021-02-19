NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 50.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NOW by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $216,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.