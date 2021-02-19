NPCoin Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $408,249.15 and $435.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004581 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

