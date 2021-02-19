Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Joseph Y. Chang Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25.

NUS opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

