Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346,470 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.42% of Nuance Communications worth $304,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NUAN opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

