Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.52

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 139054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nucor by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

