Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,714.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00489503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00085857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00422408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026215 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.