NuShares Market Cap Reaches $984,299.54 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $984,299.54 and approximately $1,397.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012967 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,220,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,119,652 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.