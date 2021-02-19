Nutriband (NTRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nutriband (OTCMKTS: NTRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2021 – Nutriband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Nutriband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Nutriband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Nutriband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Nutriband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Nutriband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Nutriband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NTRB remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 million and a P/E ratio of -93.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Nutriband Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

