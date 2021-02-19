Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $65.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $56.46. 120,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.