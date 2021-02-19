Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.26. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 38,784 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 468,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

