Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.26. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 38,784 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
