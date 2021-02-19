Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.51. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 52,782 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

