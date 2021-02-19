NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.21.

NUVSF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,301. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

