NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.35. 220,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The firm has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

