NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $603.09. 113,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.