NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $595.71. 245,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

