NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.86% of NVR worth $1,193,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR opened at $4,705.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,170.85. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,509. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

