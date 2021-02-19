(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) PT Raised to C$5.50

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

(NXE.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

