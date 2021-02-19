NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 6,722 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

