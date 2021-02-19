Nxt (NXT) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $35.15 million and $2.35 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

