Nyzo Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $217,536.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00419806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029092 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.