ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Up 27.2%

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shot up 27.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.05. 18,218,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,495,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.