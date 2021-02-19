Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Occidental Petroleum worth $60,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

