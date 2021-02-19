Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 6.4%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 4,498,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,817,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%.
About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
