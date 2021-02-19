Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 6.4%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 4,498,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,817,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.