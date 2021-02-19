Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $28.50. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 66,477 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,918,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $78,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.