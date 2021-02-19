ODEM Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $3,422.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.00792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060122 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019874 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.14 or 0.04647660 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.