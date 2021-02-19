Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $433,322.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.12 or 0.00594956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00084787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00069399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00075171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00398604 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

