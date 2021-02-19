OKCash (OK) Market Cap Hits $5.68 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $23,674.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.66 or 0.99776726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00173887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003362 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,280,957 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

