Old North State Trust LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,319 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after acquiring an additional 285,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,457. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

