Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,623 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

