Old North State Trust LLC Sells 118,631 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

EFAV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 810,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

