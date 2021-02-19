Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading Up 6.8%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.98. 1,021,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,326,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

