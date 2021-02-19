Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $149.93

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.93 and traded as high as $155.41. Omega Flex shares last traded at $149.92, with a volume of 7,673 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.