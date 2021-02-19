Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading 6.9% Higher

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.53. 844,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $317,106 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

