Omid Farokhzad Sells 354,741 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Omid Farokhzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00.

Seer stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,669. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $477,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

