Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 138.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,679. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.