ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Up 5%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.87. 8,359,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,617,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Truist increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

