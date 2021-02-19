Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ONCY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

