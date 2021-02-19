Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ONC opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.95.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

