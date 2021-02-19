ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of ONE Gas worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

