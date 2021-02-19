OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00744193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.12 or 0.04565343 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

