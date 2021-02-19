ONOToken Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $57.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One ONOToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ONOToken

ONOToken (ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

