OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003066 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $3.43 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

