OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 10.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.81. 16,807,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 8,605,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.