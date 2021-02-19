Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.66. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $487.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

